iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.06. 289,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 345,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.