iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the August 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 650. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97. iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $26.71.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.