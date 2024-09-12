iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.62

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.62 and last traded at $92.60, with a volume of 3693402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.48.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average of $89.42.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
