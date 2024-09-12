iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.62

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.62 and last traded at $92.60, with a volume of 3693402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.48.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average of $89.42.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.