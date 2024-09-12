iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 73,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 248,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 160,407 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEMA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,069. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.51 and its 200 day moving average is $70.76. The firm has a market cap of $403.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

