iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Position Lessened by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,219 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.5% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

IQLT opened at $39.89 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.38.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.