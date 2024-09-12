iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.84

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.84 and last traded at $50.99, with a volume of 203605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.74.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,051,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6,834.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 946,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,634,000 after purchasing an additional 933,307 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,740.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 219,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 207,137 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 230,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,889,000.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

