iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Lessened by Fortune Financial Advisors LLC

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 6.1% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $90.20 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.25.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.