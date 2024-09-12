iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $999,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,084,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,309,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.37 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.13.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

