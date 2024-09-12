iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,898 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bokf Na owned 1.03% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $375,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,279,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,574,000 after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,341,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,658,000 after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 180,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $303.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.66. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $309.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.