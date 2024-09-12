iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $361.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

