iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $361.16 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

