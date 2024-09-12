iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,130,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,394 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.76% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $253,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 358.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.29. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $86.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

