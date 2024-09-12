iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $84.41 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

