iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.52 and last traded at $49.52. Approximately 864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.26.

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 million, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.90% of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF Company Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (IEDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the discretionary spending sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

