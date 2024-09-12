iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.37

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.37 and last traded at $98.28, with a volume of 17232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.07.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bensler LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2,672.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 188,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 181,853 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,491,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $7,168,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,051,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,768,000.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

