iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) Shares Acquired by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BYLD opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $22.79.

About iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

