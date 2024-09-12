Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 371,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 649,821 shares.The stock last traded at $6.57 and had previously closed at $6.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $834.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 4,142.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the first quarter worth $100,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 70.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

