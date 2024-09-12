Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Trading 7.8% Higher

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.47. 240,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 651,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IE

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $916.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 32.81% and a negative net margin of 4,142.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 70.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.