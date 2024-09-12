Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of IVDA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 230,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. Iveda Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.27.

Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Iveda Solutions had a negative return on equity of 66.09% and a negative net margin of 93.39%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications.

