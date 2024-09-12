Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,641 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.56% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $51,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3,958.8% in the first quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 4,058,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,828 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $162,690,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,979.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,794,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,198 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,202.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,602,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,340 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,315,000.

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $51.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

