Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Up 1,475.0% in August

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 1,475.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JBS Stock Performance

Shares of JBSAY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 130,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,018. JBS has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 billion. JBS had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

JBS Increases Dividend

About JBS

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.7106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from JBS’s previous dividend of $0.40. JBS’s payout ratio is currently 186.84%.

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

