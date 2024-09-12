Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Up 1,475.0% in August

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 1,475.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
JBS Stock Performance
Shares of JBSAY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 130,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,018. JBS has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 billion. JBS had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 8.34%.
JBS Increases Dividend
About JBS
JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JBS
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.