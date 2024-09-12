Jefferies Financial Group Boosts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $250.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $237.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EPAM. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $258.32.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $203.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,210,000 after buying an additional 35,568 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

