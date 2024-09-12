Jet Protocol (JET) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 80% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $153,057.12 and $24.01 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009348 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001030 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00013692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,674.65 or 0.99940966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007991 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00009001 USD and is up 80.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $24.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

