John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HEQ opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

