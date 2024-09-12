Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after buying an additional 242,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 202,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $272.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

