Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $64,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in Everest Group by 33.7% during the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,028,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Everest Group stock opened at $376.56 on Thursday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $343.76 and a 12-month high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $379.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.11.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $403.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.09.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

