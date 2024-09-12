Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $51.63 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,318,323 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 92,382 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $51,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 336.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $149.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.