Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $51.63 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,318,323 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 92,382 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $51,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 336.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Price Performance
NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $149.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Comcast
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.