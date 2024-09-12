Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $72.56 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $72,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $288.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.77. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $201.41 and a one year high of $296.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

