Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $27,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 35.9% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $228.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.20. The firm has a market cap of $728.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

