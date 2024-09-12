Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,449 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $23,578,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.90.

Shares of PNC opened at $177.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.35 and a 200 day moving average of $161.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $185.84. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $227,497.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,701 shares in the company, valued at $101,604,582.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $227,497.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,604,582.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,109 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

