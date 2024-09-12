Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $30,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,466,000 after acquiring an additional 89,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,992,890,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,210,000 after acquiring an additional 453,939 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,243,000 after acquiring an additional 335,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 661,900 shares of company stock worth $604,721,602 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Shares of LLY opened at $920.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $516.57 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $896.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $831.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

