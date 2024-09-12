Jon Kirchner Acquires 5,000 Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock

Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Kirchner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $43,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,935.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Xperi Stock Down 0.9 %

XPER traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 336,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Xperi Inc. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $386.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. Xperi had a negative net margin of 21.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $119.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xperi Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Xperi from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xperi by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

Further Reading

