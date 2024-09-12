Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) Declares Final Dividend of $0.18

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.
Joyce Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.21.
About Joyce
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Joyce
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Joyce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joyce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.