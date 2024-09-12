Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 41,225 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,225 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $59,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vistra by 40.8% in the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 36,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 106.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,384,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,050,000 after buying an additional 713,705 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter worth about $56,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Vistra by 1,041.6% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 534,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,918,000 after purchasing an additional 487,277 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter worth about $10,929,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE:VST opened at $80.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.89. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

