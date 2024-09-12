Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,242,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 865,355 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.65% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $64,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,788,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $536,142,000 after purchasing an additional 310,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $232,846,000 after buying an additional 284,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 18.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,472,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $89,263,000 after buying an additional 684,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,107,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,938 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,886,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.