Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $35.41 Million Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,960,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338,994 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $35,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $67,526,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 478.6% during the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,014,000 after buying an additional 1,674,108 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 791.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,091,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,878,000 after buying an additional 968,835 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,021,000 after buying an additional 518,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1,039.8% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 550,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 502,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $19.60 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $19.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.