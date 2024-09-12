Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $54.18 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $54,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.94.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $271.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.20 and a 200-day moving average of $256.22. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $196.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

