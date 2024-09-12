Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 207,222 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 207,222 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.28% of Veeva Systems worth $83,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $223.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.95. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.72 and a 52-week high of $236.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.