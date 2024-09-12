Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,384,778 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,384,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,854,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Dominion Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,954,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,853,000 after purchasing an additional 361,545 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 837,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,579,000 after buying an additional 35,232 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $57.23 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

