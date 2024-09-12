Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 379,269 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,558,141 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 379,269 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up 0.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $76,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 628.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Argus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.