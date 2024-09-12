Jupiter (JUP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $62.94 Million

Jupiter (JUP) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $62.94 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter token can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jupiter Token Profile

Jupiter’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.73448497 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 505 active market(s) with $64,512,597.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

