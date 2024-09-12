Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 114,583 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $9,195,285.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,482,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,249,113.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of K opened at $79.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $80.97.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 85.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellanova in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on K

Institutional Trading of Kellanova

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of K. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Kellanova by 64.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Kellanova in the second quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.