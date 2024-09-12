Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Insider Neil Smith Purchases 89,250 Shares

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Free Report) insider Neil Smith bought 89,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.92 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$349,860.00 ($233,240.00).
Neil Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Neil Smith purchased 61,020 shares of Kelsian Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.91 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$238,588.20 ($159,058.80).
Kelsian Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.02.
Kelsian Group Company Profile
Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine transport and tourism services in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.
