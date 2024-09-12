Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Bank of America from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Keros Therapeutics stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,402. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.65. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 62,012.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $11,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,163.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 360,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 61,992 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,944,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,666,000 after buying an additional 176,803 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,118,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

