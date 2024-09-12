Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Keurig Dr Pepper has a payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $37.05. 4,840,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,738,517. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

