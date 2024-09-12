KeyCorp Raises Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $178.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $172.00 to $178.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a sector underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.36.

Shares of EXR opened at $176.02 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $179.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,323 shares of company stock worth $1,994,709 in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $1,022,811,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $130,554,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,537,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,478,000 after acquiring an additional 810,158 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,244.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,824,000 after acquiring an additional 572,231 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,557,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,899,000 after acquiring an additional 473,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

