Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Keyera Price Performance

TSE KEY opened at C$41.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$30.08 and a 12-month high of C$41.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.73.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.08. Keyera had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$40.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Eileen Marikar sold 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total value of C$74,953.79. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Featured Stories

