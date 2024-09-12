Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
TSE KEY opened at C$41.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$30.08 and a 12-month high of C$41.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.73.
Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.08. Keyera had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter.
In related news, Senior Officer Eileen Marikar sold 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total value of C$74,953.79. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.
