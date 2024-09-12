Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) Declares GBX 6.20 Dividend

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Keystone Law Group Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 661 ($8.64). The stock had a trading volume of 75,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,949. The firm has a market cap of £208.81 million, a PE ratio of 2,791.67 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 653.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 650.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Keystone Law Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 730 ($9.55).

Keystone Law Group Company Profile

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

