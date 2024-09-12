Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) Declares GBX 6.20 Dividend

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Keystone Law Group Stock Performance
Shares of KEYS stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 661 ($8.64). The stock had a trading volume of 75,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,949. The firm has a market cap of £208.81 million, a PE ratio of 2,791.67 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 653.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 650.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Keystone Law Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 730 ($9.55).
Keystone Law Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Keystone Law Group
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What is a SEC Filing?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Law Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Law Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.