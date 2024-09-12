KickToken Price Reaches $0.0116 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $0.95 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009594 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,369.32 or 0.99975401 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01171726 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.