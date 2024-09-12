Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 345.86% from the stock’s current price.

KIRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. The company has a market cap of $20.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.36.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 870.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

